Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County is preparing to reopen 11 retail stores in Delaware on June 1, and two in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on June 5 following statewide and regional proclamations from Delaware and Pennsylvania regarding the safe reopening of retail stores.

Goodwill’s retail business model functions by collecting and selling donated materials households no longer want or need, which in turn keeps millions of pounds of materials out of landfills each year. Public donations of household items generates funds which are reinvested into Goodwill to provide a comprehensive array of tools for the unemployed and underemployed.

“We are already preparing to meet anticipated record demand for our job training and job placement services in the weeks and months ahead,” said Colleen Morrone, president and CEO of Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County. “The reopening of our stores strengthens our preparation to serve by restarting an essential revenue stream that provides vital job training, work readiness and other employment supports to people who would otherwise experience barriers to self-sufficiency.”

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and in alignment with the requirements of state governments, Goodwill of Delaware has implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols for the well-being of team members, donors, shoppers, clients and vendors. These include no-contact donating at donation centers; frequent cleaning of all high-touch surfaces; limiting the number of shoppers and staff inside the store; and signage and floor graphics to encourage social distancing.

In addition, the Goodwill Industrial Services janitorial team deep cleaned all retail stores and outlets and, in Delaware, Goodwill is participating in the Division of Small Business’ COVID-19 Customer Protection Standards program.

Goodwill stores that will reopen in Delaware on June 1 are located in: Bridgeville, Claymont, Dover at Rodney Village, Fox Run, Gateway, Kirkwood, Middletown, Milford, Millsboro, Newark and the outlet in New Castle.

For more, visit goodwillde.org.