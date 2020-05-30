Once a week, the state health department updates long-term living cases; to May 28

Long-term Care Statistics reported May 29, for the period ending May 28.

687 positive COVID-19 cases involve long-term care residents, and 228 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died.

The totals are:

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (31) Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (25)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (17) Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (16) Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (16) Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (15)

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (11) Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11) ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (11) Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (11)

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7) Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (7) Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown (7)

Westminster Village, Dover (6) ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (5) Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (5)

Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle (3) Hillside Center, Wilmington (3) Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3) Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (3) Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2) ManorCare Health Services, Newark (2) Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

5 New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each)

2 Sussex County long-term care facilities (1 death each)