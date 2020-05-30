Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, 2311 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, will hold its anniversary sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6, to celebrate CDHFH’s 30th anniversary of “building homes, communities and hope” in Kent County and the first anniversary of purchasing its forever home in Dover.

Merchandise located outside of the store will be discounted 30% off; merchandise located inside the store will be discounted 15% off. Online merchandise will also be discounted 15% off using code 30YearsofHope. Customers can shop online at cdhfhrestore.square.site.

There will be free food and drinks, along with giveaways and raffles during the sale.

For more, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.