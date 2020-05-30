Gov. John Carney issued a statement May 27 on the Delaware Senate’s confirmation of Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. to serve as the next secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as judicial nominations confirmed by the Senate.

“This is an unusual time, and a session of the General Assembly like we’ve never seen before,” said Carney. “I want to thank members of the House and Senate for gaveling into session this week and getting important work done under difficult circumstances. I especially want to thank members of the Senate for their confirmation of Col. McQueen, and for confirming several distinguished Delawareans to serve on our world-class judiciary. Col. McQueen is a real public servant, a natural leader and the right choice to serve as our next secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.”

The Senate confirmed the judicial nominations of the Hon. Charles Butler, resident judge of The Superior Court of New Castle County, and Francis “Pete” Jones, judge of the Superior Court.

Butler, who since 2012 has served as a judge on the Superior Court in New Castle County will replace Resident Judge of Superior Court Richard “Dick” Cooch, who retired in January. Butler was nominated and confirmed in 2012 to serve as a judge on the Superior Court in New Castle County. Previously, Butler served as Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general. Butler also served as a prosecutor in the Delaware Department of Justice, and has experience as an assistant district attorney with the city of Philadelphia. A graduate of Salesianum School, Butler earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware and his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Jones will replace Butler on the Superior Court. Since August 1983, Jones has practiced law at Morris James LLP, and currently serves as a partner. Jones’ focus is on plaintiff’s personal injury, and practices primarily in the Superior Court. Previously, Jones clerked for the Delaware Supreme Court; Goldman, Phillips, Nichols, Pederson and Hurtt; and the National Labor Relations Board. He graduated from St. Mark’s High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Catholic University of America and his Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Justices of the Peace confirmed include Walter Newton, of Wilmington; Shanaya Eyong, of Newark; the Hon. Catherine Hester, of Lewes; Brett Graves, of Lewes; and Candace Whitelock, of Seaford.