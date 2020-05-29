The Millsboro municipal election is set for Saturday, June 13.

Three seats are up for election, but districts two and three are running unopposed. Incumbents Ron O’Neal and Mayor Michelle Truitt will keep their seats.

The “at large” seat held by Larry Gum is being challenged by Denise Blake.

The election will be held at Millsboro Town Center at 322 Wilson Highway, from 1 to 7 p.m. The deadline to register as a candidate has passed, but anyone who lives within town limits can register to vote with the state Department of Elections.