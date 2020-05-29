Martin has healed and is ready for a home

Alone and in pain from a broken jaw, Martin didn’t know what would happen to him when he was picked up as a stray.

Much to his relief, he was brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where the veterinary staff examined him immediately. After surgery to repair his jaw, Martin spent three months recovering. Now, at long last, he is ready to find his forever home.

A loving boy, Martin shows his gratitude to everyone he meets with snuggles and affection. He enjoys both human and feline company and is known for being quite a conversationalist. Meet Martin at the BVSPCA's Georgetown campus.