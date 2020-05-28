Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke to appear

A Smyrna spa will reopen, despite the governor's emergency order.

Valerie Rutt owns The V Spa in Smyrna, which offers facials, waxing, permanent makeup and more. The business has been closed since March, when Gov. John Carney ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to the pandemic.

“I have always tried to be neutral [with politics]. With a small business you have to. But I feel like we’re backed into a corner with this. I really feel like I have to choose,” Rutt said. "The generation coming up in our industry that's in school right now is waiting to get started again. They're getting the message that this industry is completely disposable from leaders of our state and I cant allow it."

A friend of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke called to Rutt after hearing about her frustrations with the emergency order. Now Witzke is "co-sponsoring" the reopening of The V Spa "to support Delaware’s small businesses that have been hurt by Democrat Governor John Carney’s overreach." She will be at The V Spa, 5609 Dupont Parkway, Smyrna, at 6 p.m. Friday, May 29.

“The livelihoods of so many Delawareans have been wounded by this shutdown. It's time that our small businesses reopen and that we reassert our rights, with or without the permission of politicians.” Witzke said.

Rutt said the May 29 event will be "more like an open house," but she will begin reserving appointments for June 1 and later. She encourages customers and potential customers to come and see the sanitary practices already in place at the salon.

"We have sinks with hand soap and paper towels, hand sanitizer on every counter," Rutt said. "If the governor had done any research we would've been included in phase one [of the reopening]."

Since non-essential businesses were forced to close in March, hair salons have been allowed to reopen and tanning salons will be allowed to open June 1, both with major restrictions. However, aestheticians, nail technicians, masseuses, makeup artists and others are still not allowed to conduct business under the governor’s state of emergency order.

“I cared about my clients’ safety long before a brand new virus surfaced,” Rutt said. “To get a professional license you have to take classes every year, and every time we learn a new service. We’re trained on the measures we should be taking to prevent any viral or bacterial transfer. We have taken every precaution necessary, and not just now – all the time.”

Rutt said she has contacted the governor, explaining the sanitary practices of her industry and imploring him to allow her business to open, but there was no response.

For more information on this event, visit this Facebook page.