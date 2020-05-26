17-year-old Cyrus Kosmider, of Milford, and 17-year-old Dallas Mohler, of Lincoln, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two teens after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, when a Trooper observed a red Dodge Journey on Harbeson Road, in the turn lane to turn west on Route 9. The operator failed to turn and continued straight onto Harbeson Road. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 17-year-old Cyrus Kosmider of Milford, and passenger, 17-year-old Dallas Mohler of Lincoln. An odor of marijuana was detected and a bottle liquor was observed in plain view on the back seat. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 98.5 grams of marijuana and 7.95 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Kosmider and Mohler were taken into custody without incident. Both were charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and underage possession of alcohol. Kosmider was also charged with driving without a proper license and failure to drive in proper lane. Both were later released on their own recognizance.