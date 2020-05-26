Mountaire Farms, the country’s sixth largest chicken processor, has dozens of $2,500 scholarships available for the children and grandchildren of employees, poultry growers and grain producers, and the application deadline has been extended until June 15.

“This is another great benefit of working for or with Mountaire Farms,” said Phillip Plylar, Mountaire Farms president. “It’s an honor to meet these families and see the commitment these students have to their education. We are blessed to be able to help them succeed.”

To be eligible, a student’s parent or grandparent must be employed by Mountaire Farms, or grow broilers, breeders or grain — 10,000 bushel minimum — for Mountaire. Applicants must enroll as a full-time college student carrying a minimum of 12 credits per semester in the current school year.

Successful applicants must be involved in activities at school and in their community. Preference will be given to an industry-related course of study. A copy of the student’s transcript must be attached to the application.

Students can apply at mountaire.com/cr/community/awards/scholarship-application.

The company will announce scholarship winners July 15, and depending on how COVID-19 continues to impact the nation, all students will be invited to a luncheon to celebrate their achievement.