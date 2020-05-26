Due to the current state of emergency in Delaware, coupled with guidance from the American Hiking Society, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park announced May 25 it has cancelled its National Trails Day and postponed Youth Fishing Tournament events.

National Trails Day, celebrated the first Saturday of June each year, encourages people to take action to preserve trails on public lands. In place of in-person gatherings, the American Hiking Society will host a virtual National Trails Day campaign. In addition, the Friends host monthly Cape Henlopen Trail Days from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturdays at the CHSP Nature Center, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. The monthly gatherings, which will resume once it is safe to do so, allow for members of the public to help with trail and park maintenance.

The Youth Fishing Tournament, originally scheduled for June 20, will be rescheduled for a date to be determined. The tournament is held annually at the CHSP Fishing Pier for youth ages 15 and younger and benefits the Friends’ volunteer work in the park. The CHSP pier remains open to anglers, but visitors to the park must bring a face covering and maintain six feet of distance from people of other households.

“The safety of the public and our volunteers is important to us,” said Friends President John Bracco. “We hope to resume monthly Trails Days as soon as possible and look forward to next year’s National Trails Day.”

The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park assist the park in maintaining their trails, encourage citizens of all ages to become involved in volunteerism in their communities and to promote the stewardship of our natural resources.

For more visit friendsofcapehenlopen.org.