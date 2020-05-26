Beebe Healthcare will hold a COVID-19 Town Hall for the public from 4 to 5 p.m. May 28.

The focus will be on Beebe Healthcare’s recovery phase and the reactivation of elective surgeries, procedures and other types of visits.

The panel will include Beebe’s President and CEO David Tam, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Physician Bill Chasanov and other Beebe Healthcare physicians, who will answer pre-submitted questions and talk about different areas of Beebe and the measures in place to ensure the safety of patients and team members.

Questions are limited to one per person; panelists will answer as many as time allows.

To watch, log into Facebook and visit Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page — facebook.com/beebehealthcare — for the live video. Information for an option to call in and listen will be provided closer to the event.

Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If closed captioning does not stream live, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the livestream.

For more, beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.