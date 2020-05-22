To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers amid the current COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment, Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host the Mid-Atlantic Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 online.

The free virtual event is open to members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.

Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals and select retail are some of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.

Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, a company built on a history of military trained talent and leadership, has been employing and recruiting veterans for nearly three decades. In response to COVID-19, the organization implemented virtual hiring events nationwide. The company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of all branches.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2XkiTS1.