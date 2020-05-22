Patrons can return books May 25

Kent County Public Library’s bookdrop will be unlocked Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. Patrons can return library materials that they have been storing since the building closed in March. There will be no fines for returns checked in through the month of June.

The building will remain closed to the public. Library staff will be calling customers who have had items on hold since March to schedule appointments for curbside pick-up. Appointments start Tuesday, June 2.

Staff will be available Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curbside pick-up by appointment only and bookdrop returns.

To schedule appointments or ask questions, call the library between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 302-744-1919.

Because all returns must be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in, patrons should not be alarmed if their returned materials do not vanish from their file immediately.

Since interlibrary delivery is still not allowed, Kent County Public Library will only be able to fill holds on items that are part of its own collection and available to circulate. People can place holds on books, movies and audiobooks online at http://www.lib.de.us.

Patrons will receive an email or text message when items are available. Then, they can call the library to schedule an appointment. Staff will assign an arrival date, time and parking spot. When patrons arrive and park in their spot, they will pop their trunk, and a staff member will place a plastic bag with the library materials in it inside the car.

The library has not announced when it will open its building.