Bayhealth attained Magnet recognition for the second consecutive time, signifying its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice, the health care system announced May 22.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. The credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.

Eight percent of U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition, while Delaware has three Magnet designated organizations: Bayhealth, Christiana Care Health System and Nemours Children’s Health System.

“Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to this community,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive Brenda Blain. “To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. Our repeated achievement of this credential underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the people we serve.”

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an onsite visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its initial recognition.

“I’m extremely proud that our team was able to complete the re-designation on-site visit virtually at the height of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bayhealth President & Chief Executive Officer Terry Murphy. “Our nurses and organization continue to be committed to excellence in patient care and professional nursing practice. It is this commitment that helped us become a Magnet-recognized organization, and it’s why we continue to pursue and maintain Magnet recognition.”

