Long term care residents are the majority of Delaware's COIVID-19 fatalities, at 196

On May 15, the Division of Public Health released its weekly summary of COVID-19 infections in long-term care.

As of May 14, 542 positive COVID-19 cases have caused 177 deaths. Since then, the daily reports to May 18 have included 19 more.

Those locations where the total changed from the week ending May 7 to May 14 are in bold:

New Castle County:

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (16) Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11) New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (7) Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown (6) Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (9) ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (6) Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (6) Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3) Hillside Center, Wilmington (3) Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle (3) Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (3) ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (2) Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (2) Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

Five other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 each)*

Kent County:

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (31) Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (7) Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (9) Westminster Village, Dover (5)

Sussex County:

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (20) Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (10) Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (11)

One other in Sussex County (1)*

*The Division of Public Health will not release the locations where there has been only one fatality from COVID-19.



