Hockessin-based software company created a new live-streaming educational app

Words with Friends, meet NumberRoyale.

Hockessin-based software company Vel Micro Works created a new live-streaming educational app to help improve numeracy among students.

“Numeracy and literacy, one is just as important as the other,” Sakthi Vel, one of the app’s creators, said.

Every day at 10:30 a.m., users can log in to NumberRoyale to compete with people all around the world to complete math puzzles. Either Sakthi or his wife Kamatchi Vel host the 10-minute game.

“It's very important to improve numeracy in life,” she said.

NumberRoyale launched March 6 and all shows can be viewed at the app’s YouTube channel.

People play game-show style against others only when they log in during the designated live-streaming time. They can practice puzzles like the ones from the live show by themselves 24 hours a day.

The Vels compared the game to Words with Friends and HQ Trivia, a live game show app with cash prizes for answering trivia questions.

About three years ago, Vel Micro Works did a study with more than 1,200 students to see how number-based games help improve math skills. Their results showed 100 minutes of gaming increased a student’s math standardized test scores, based on a Delaware Comprehensive Assessment System, by more than 40%.

From 2003-17, Brandywine, Christina and Red Clay Consolidated school districts held NumbersBee tournaments using Vel Micro Works’ NumbersBee.com, which was similar to a spelling bee. Now they are hoping to work with them again with NumberRoyale.

“It would be a great extension activity for students,” Sakthi Vel said. “We are trying to talk to Brandywine, Christina, and Appoquinimink [districts]. This is an app, so we aren't just limited by New Castle County. It can be the whole state of Delaware and beyond.”