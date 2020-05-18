Highmark donates $20,000

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware is partnering with the Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America to help bring 1940s-style victory gardens to families in the Dover area. The health care company awarded the Boy Scouts a $20,000 grant for their efforts in fighting food insecurity and promoting healthy lifestyles during the pandemic.

Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, said the company applauds the Boy Scouts’ project. “It not only helps those facing food insecurities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also tackles social determinants of health in a way that will be long-lasting and far-reaching even after this challenging time has passed,” he said.

The Boy Scouts are offering gardening plots at Akridge Scout Reservation in Dover and free online workshops starting May 15. They will help families build their own gardens at home. Both are supported by master gardeners, Scouting volunteers and staff. Families can learn more at www.dmvc.org/victorygardens.

The grant comes from BluePrints for the Community, a donor-advised fund at the Delaware Community Foundation. It has contributed over $15 million to the community since it was started in 2007, focusing on reducing health care disparities in minority populations and addressing social determinants of health.