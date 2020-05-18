Del-One Federal Credit Union is helping businesses during the COVID-19 epidemic take advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration, which help keep their workforce employed during this crisis.

To date, Del-One has worked with 17 local businesses in acquiring more than $640,000 in

funding.

Jamie Ahl and Charis O’Connor of Ahl & O’Connor Orthodontics said they were pleased with the assistance Del-One provided.

“Del-One Federal Credit Union reflects the way we do business at Ahl and O'Connor Orthodontics,” Ahl and O’Connor said. “Our mission is founded on supporting our local economy. Del-One shares our values of supporting local charities and events, and truly cares about our community. We switched from a large bank where there was not a personal touch in our transactions and could not be happier. From our first experiences at Del-One, the teamwork and caring connection was felt. We also could not speak more highly of Del-One's loan department. Brian was knowledgeable and responsive throughout the loan process. His expertise & assistance were key to the successful completion of our project. We look forward to our long-term relationship with Del-One.”

The Del-One lending team is available to assist other local businesses with the PPP loan while funding is still available through the SBA; call 608-0661 or email businessloans@del-one.org for assistance.

For more, visit del-one.org.