Delmarva Power recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence, a Georgetown-based free, public charter high school focused on service learning scheduled to open fall 2022.

Delmarva Power, an Exelon company, is the lead corporate gift in BASSE’s capital campaign. BASSE is partnering with the Richard Allen School Coalition, where BASSE will be housed for its initial years. The Delmarva Power grant is an important foundation of support; BASSE is raising $5 million for the first phase of its campaign.

“We are thrilled to receive this tremendous support and confidence in our vision, from Delmarva Power, and hope it will encourage others in our community to help lay the foundation of needed support for students,” said Alonna Berry, founder and co-chair of BASSE.

The Richard Allen School holds a unique place in the history of public education in Delaware; the school opened in 1925 to educate local African American children. The coalition was formed to save the school building and grounds for the future to develop as a cultural center. The partnership between BASSE and RAC will establish a location for BASSE within the Richard Allen School in its beginning years and improve the space for the Richard Allen School for future opportunities to advance the mission and goals of both organizations.

“At Delmarva Power, our primary focus is on strengthening STEM education,” said John Allen Jr., Delmarva region vice president, manager of government and external affairs, Delmarva Power. “The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence will help to develop students in Sussex County, Delaware, who will understand their place in the world through a service-learning curriculum. Our future as a company and society depends on educating youth who will inherit the future. We applaud the visionaries of this school and their commitment to encouraging students in Sussex County to learn, explore, and grow.”

The charitable grants program at Delmarva Power invests thousands of dollars each year in communities they serve to support education, the environment, arts, culture, community and neighborhood development programs.

BASSE is named in honor of Bryan Stevenson, a prolific social justice activist and lawyer from Milton. Stevenson is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. He and his staff have won reversals, relief or release for more than 125 wrongly condemned prisoners on death row. They have helped initiate major new anti-poverty and anti-discrimination efforts that challenge the legacy of racial inequality in America, including projects to educate communities about slavery, lynching, and racial segregation. Stevenson is also a professor of law at the New York University School of Law, and is the author of the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, “Just Mercy,” and was portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in the 2019 feature film “Just Mercy,” with Jamie Foxx.

“BASSE will partner with nonprofit organizations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, and other entities that will allow students to have real, hands-on work experience,” said Berry. “That work and service experience will bring students knowledge of their community needs and challenges, helping them to innovate in those spaces hopefully. Combined with a rigorous academic curriculum and social justice lens, BASSE will offer students a unique chance to explore, achieve and create impact at school and in their community.”

For more, visit basse.org.