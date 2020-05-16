Warrants for theft, forgery and more

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Michael W. Lewis, of Seaford, who is wanted in connection with a burglary and a theft of a motor vehicle.

Around 12:15 p.m. on May 6, troopers responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Whitesville Road in Delmar for a burglary complaint. A 30-year-old male resident advised that his bank had made him aware that someone was attempting to cash one of his checks. He then realized some cash and a single check was missing from a lock box inside his residence. Through further investigation, Lewis, an acquaintance of the victim, was developed as a suspect.

Lewis is also wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred sometime between April 27 and 28 at the Service Tire Truck Station at 24873 Sussex Highway in Seaford. In this incident, Lewis allegedly stole an employee’s personal vehicle, a 2004 Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of Seaford Motel 6.

Troopers have been unable to locate Lewis who has active warrants for identity theft, third-degree burglary, theft, second-degree forgery, theft by false pretense, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to obey an emergency order.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit Detective Saylor at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.