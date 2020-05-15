Guidance for first phase of reopening released

The first phase of reopening Delaware’s economy will start June 1. Gov. John Carney’s May 15 document includes general and sector-specific guidance for people and businesses.

For example, everyone should continue to wear face coverings, stay six feet away from anyone not in the same household, avoid groups of more than 10 people and wash hands consistently. Vulnerable Delawareans should continue to shelter in place.

The industry-specific guidance is broken down into categories:

Arts and culture Food and drink Retail Malls Consumer services (like hair salons and gyms) Realty Casinos Racetracks Parks and recreation (like zoos, mini golf or batting cages) Child care Youth sports

These industries can generally reopen at 30% of the fire code occupancy. The state recommends continued social distancing and increased sanitation. Employees who have been telecommuting should continue to do so if possible, and employers should close common areas where employees are likely to congregate.

Schools, summer camps, close contact salons (like nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, spas or waxing services.), convention centers, indoor children’s playgrounds and water parks remain closed. Sports fields and any indoor studios or courts are closed during Phase 1, unless the owner can submit a plan to open safely to covid19faq@delaware.gov.

Click here for full Phase 1 guidance.

This is all part of Delaware’s rolling reopening of the economy, which allows establishments to open, if they can do so safely and follow guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“We’re all ready to get our economy going again, and to spend more time with our friends and loved ones,” Carney said. “Since Day 1 of this crisis, Delaware’s response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science. We can’t have a healthy, functioning economy again until our communities are healthy. There is good news. Delawareans have worked together, stayed home, and saved lives. Your actions have driven down cases and hospitalizations statewide. That will help us reopen Delaware’s economy safely in the coming weeks - while protecting the most vulnerable Delawareans.”