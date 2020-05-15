Lafferty Lane between Horsepond Road and Bay Road, Dover closed 7 a.m. May 18 until 3 p.m. May 22, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for better drainage.

Detour:

Eastbound: Motorists will travel north onto Horsepond Road to South Little Creek Road to Bay Road and return to Lafferty Lane.

Westbound: Motorists will travel north on Bay Road to South Little Creek Road onto Horsepond Road and back to Lafferty Lane.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.