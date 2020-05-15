4-year-old Woodrow Dickerson, of Lewes, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man on his fifth-offense DUI charge following a domestic incident.

The incident occurred around 8 :30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 30000 block of Buttonwood Drive, in Lewes, for a report of a physical domestic incident. The suspect, 44-year-old Woodrow Dickerson, had left the residence in a maroon Ford F-150. Troopers spotted the truck traveling east on Minos Conaway Road, crossing the double yellow line and failing to maintain its lane of travel.

The vehicle turned onto northbound Coastal Highway and, according to police, the driver failed to utilize a turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Dickerson, when an odor of alcohol was detected. A DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that Dickerson had four prior DUI arrests.

Further investigation into the domestic incident found that Dickerson had engaged in an argument with his wife in which he grabbed and pushed her. She did not sustain injury.

Dickerson was taken into custody and refused to comply with having his fingerprints and photograph taken. He was charged with fifth-offense DUI, failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints, offensive touching and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,800 cash-only bond.