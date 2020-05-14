Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Sussex County Master Gardeners announced classes on the current schedule will be held online via Zoom on a computer or smartphone.

Classes are free, but registration is required, at udel.edu/007161. An email to participants will be sent out with a Zoom link/phone number and handouts 24 hours prior to the scheduled workshop.

Master Gardener Terry Plummer will present a workshop on “Landscaping with Native Plants” at 1 p.m. May 19. Make garden life easier with less watering and less fuss. Plant native trees, shrubs, and perennials for a delightful landscape. Plummer will introduce various native plant materials that will draw insects and the birds that love to eat them to a garden. Handouts will be provided and emailed with the Zoom link.

Master Gardener Bill Huxtable will talk about “Shade Gardening” at 1 p.m. June 16. For those wondering what plant or plants to use in that shady area of their garden, there are a number of plants that love the shade from which to choose. Handouts will be available to assist in picking the perfect plant.

Master Gardener Cherie Dorfman will present a workshop on “Local Hydrangeas” at 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Learn about Hydrangeas that do particularly well in Sussex County. Following an indoor presentation on hydrangea selection and care, there will be a virtual tour of the hydrangea section of the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden.

To register, visit udel.edu/007161. For questions, email tammys@udel.edu or call 236-0298.

“A Day in the Garden” virtual open house is set for 10 a.m., July 18.

The Sussex County Master Gardeners’ Garden HelpLine offers answers about lawn and gardening needs. The helpline is open Mondays through Fridays through Oct. 14. Leave a message, and volunteers will return the call, usually within 48 hours.

Gardening questions can be asked online 24 hours a day at udel.edu/extension/ask. Essential general information is available at udel.edu/lawn-garden, and Master Gardener Minute Videos are available at udel.edu/007373.