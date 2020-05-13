To help address increased demands for food assistance as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Food Bank of Delaware will host a third round of drive-thru mobile pantries in all three Delaware counties for families struggling to afford food.

The first is scheduled for noon May 18 in the parking lot of Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown. Registration is available at maysussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com. Food recipients must stay in a vehicle. The Food Bank of Delaware also requests participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out, so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, public restrooms will not be available.

Onsite registration will also be available. Service will be first come, first served. Assistance is limited to one per household. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 2,500 households at each pantry.

The Kent County mobile pantry is set for 11 a.m. May 20 at Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Register at maykentcountyfood.eventbrite.com. Enter through the Dover Downs Hotel and Casino entrance.

The New Castle County mobile pantry is set for 11 a.m. May 22 at Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave., Newark. Register at maynewcastlecountyfood.eventbrite.com.

For more, visit fbd.org.