The Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification has remained open during the coronavirus outbreak, and has implemented necessary changes throughout in an effort to safely and efficiently continue to provide services to the community.

Beginning May 15, SBI will again offer appointments to individuals requiring services for pre-employment purposes. These service appointments are in addition to those already being made available to health care, long-term care and childcare providers. All other requests for services will be deferred for consideration until further notice. All services will continue to be by appointment only — no walk-ins.

This change does not apply to sex offender registration; those registering or registered are advised to report as required.

SBI locations in all three counties will remain open to provide services to these specific sectors by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 739-2528.

The public should follow guidelines currently mandated by the governor’s emergency declaration, when visiting service locations. Make sure to wear an appropriate mask, and use hand sanitizer, available at customer service windows, before conducting any transaction. Credit cards are encouraged for any transactions to limit the amount of hand-to-hand contact, and people should keep at least six feet of space between fellow customers; do not crowd.

For updates, visit bit.ly/2WuKl0k.