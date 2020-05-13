Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will join Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, live on Instagram at 3:30 p.m. May 14 for a conversation about how expanding national service programs like AmeriCorps can help the country respond to and recover from COVID-19.

Coons is leading a bicameral, bipartisan effort to expand AmeriCorps in the next COVID-19 relief bill. The legislation would double the number of AmeriCorps positions this year to help meet the need for hundreds of thousands of new workers to help with contact tracing and testing, as well as virtual learning, meal delivery and more.

Buttigieg and Coons have been active in national service throughout their careers. Buttigieg is an Afghanistan veteran who served as an intelligence officer for the Navy Reserve Coons helped launch and run one of the first national direct AmeriCorps programs, and today co-chairs the bipartisan National Service Congressional Caucus in the Senate.

Tune in on Instagram at @pete.buttigieg or @senatorchriscoons.