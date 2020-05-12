Opening Friday, May 15

Rehoboth Beach will open the beach and boardwalk on Friday, May 15, with limitations.

The beach and boardwalk will be open for exercise from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Exercise is defined as an activity requiring physical effort carried out to sustain health and fitness. Leashed dog walking will also be allowed through May 29. No other activities, like swimming, surfing or loitering, are allowed on the beach.

Bikes are permitted on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk. The boardwalk will be open for the public to access local businesses.

Public restrooms on Rehoboth, Baltimore and Delaware Avenues will also open May 15.

Those utilizing the beach and boardwalk are asked to wear face coverings, maintain six-feet social distancing recommendations and keep gatherings to 10 people or less.

Parking meters and permit requirements have been suspended through May 29.

For the latest updates on the City of Rehoboth Beach’s Comprehensive Action Plan in moving forward with reopening the city, visit www.cityofrehoboth.com.