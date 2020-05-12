The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is celebrating the May 11 announcement from Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse that farmers markets in Delaware can open with stringent safety protocols in place beginning May 15.

A spokesperson for the Historic Lewes Farmers Market said the market is implementing guidelines it received from the Delaware Department of Agriculture and hopes to open May 23. With the safety of their customers and farmers in mind, the market will be releasing more detailed information on when and how the market will operate during the upcoming weeks. There will be many changes including enclosed perimeters, limited number of customers allowed into the market at one time and strict social distancing.

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. When the market started in 2006, the mission was to offer the freshest local foods available. The HLFM looks forward to continuing to deliver fresh farmland foods to the community.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.