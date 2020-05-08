The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Lazy Lagoon Road, between U.S. Route 113 and Pepper Road, Frankford, from 5 a.m. May 14 to 11:59 p.m. May 21, for Maryland and Delaware Railroad to replace, resurface and perform general maintenance on their crossing.

Eastbound detour route is Lazy Lagoon Road to U.S. 113 to Delaware Avenue to Pepper Road and return to Lazy Lagoon Road. Westbound detour route is Lazy Lagoon Road to Pepper Road to Delaware Avenue to U.S. 113 and back to Lazy Lagoon Road.

Detour signage will be posted.