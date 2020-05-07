Travel lane changes on I-95 for the next several weeks. Drivers passing through Wilmington are strongly advised to use I-495 to avoid delays.

A new underground water line beneath I-95 will be on the north side of the 10th Street bridge.

DelDOT and the City of Wilmington are collaborating beginning Friday, May 8.

Three drinking water mains will be relocated from underneath the 10th Street Bridge to an underground trench under I-95.

The project will happen in two phases and will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes. Some of the work will be conducted 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Phase One

Friday, May 8 through May 18:

Lane shifts in both directions to allow for the digging of an underground trench in the center of the road and the placement of water mains.

Friday, May 15 to May 18, both directions will be reduced to a single travel lane.

Phase Two

Monday, May 18 through the end of June

Lane shifts will occur for two lanes of through traffic in each direction as the trench is dug on each side of the interstate.

The Adams Street I-95 northbound on-ramp and the North Jackson Street I-95 southbound on-ramp will have short-term closures beginning June 1, and detours will be posted.



