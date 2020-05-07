Everyone registered will have a chance to vote by mail; school board elections pushed off to July 21.

Gov. John Carney has rescheduled Delaware's presidential primary from June 2 to July 7.

Anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot will be able to.

The Delaware Department of Elections will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered Democrats and Republicans in the State of Delaware, providing all eligible registered Delaware voters the opportunity to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary election.

Voters must return the application to the Delaware Department of Elections or complete the process online to receive an actual ballot.

Voters can select “sick” or “temporarily or permanently physically disabled” on their application to cast a vote by mail in the presidential primary.

Carney’s order Thursday reschedules school board elections for July 21.

It outlines requirements for municipal elections.

The order requires districts and municipalities to enforce social distancing during elections, require face coverings, and limits polling places to 10 or fewer people inside.

Carney's updated order also formalizes interim steps announced on Tuesday, allowing certain small businesses to resume limited operations effective 8 a.m. Friday, May 8.

Read Governor Carney's updated order.

“Delawareans have a basic, fundamental right to vote, and these changes will allow all Delaware voters to safely exercise that right,” said Carney. “We are making progress. Delawareans have helped flatten the curve by staying home, and by practicing social distancing when you're out in public. But this fight isn't over. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily, and wear a face covering when you do. Wash your hands often. Delawareans should stay vigilant, and stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”



