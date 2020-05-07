UPDATE: Robbery suspect identified

UPDATE: Thursday, May 7 at 10:45 a.m.

The Delaware State Police arrested Marquis Walker, 18, of Wilmington for robbery and other related charges.

He stole money from a woman at the Mifflin Meadows Apartments May 4. In the same apartment complex, he met with an 18-year-old woman to sell a phone May 2. She gave him money, and he ran away with it before giving her the phone. She was not injured, police said.

Walker was arrested at his relative’s home at the Mifflin Meadows Apartments May 5. He gave troopers a false name at first.

He was sent back to Troop 3 where he was charged with robbery second degree, terroristic threatening, theft and criminal impersonation.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,000 secured bond.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Thursday, May 7 at 8 a.m.

Harrington man found with gun

The Delaware State Police arrested Paul L. Ridenour, 41, of Harrington on weapons charges after they found a gun during a traffic stop.

A trooper saw a white Ford van speeding on North Dupont Highway in Dover at 12:58 a.m. May 6. Police pulled the van over and talked to the male driver and front seat passenger, later identified as Ridenour.

Ridenour gave the trooper a false name at first. Troopers discovered a sock on the front passenger’s seat with 19 9mm bullets. They found a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with one round in the chamber and five more rounds in the magazine on the rear floorboard of the car.

A computer search revealed that Ridenour was a person prohibited and had an active order for his arrest. He was sent back to Troop 9 where he was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a firearm) and criminal impersonation.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $28,500 secured bond.

The 49-year-old male driver was issued a traffic citation for speeding (misdemeanor) and released.

Teenager robs woman buying game console

A woman in the Mifflin Meadows Apartments in Dover was robbed May 4, the Delaware State Police said. They are investigating and asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Troopers responded to the robbery at 4:48 p.m. They met with the 38-year-old woman who told them that she made arrangements with an unknown person to buy a game system console.

When trying to make the transaction, the suspect blocked her and made threatening movements to his waistband as if he had a gun, police said. The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, and he ran away. No weapon was displayed, and the victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black teenage male, between 5 feet 10 inches and six feet tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Major Crimes Unit, Det. R. Wright at 302-697-4454. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous

Two charged in February shooting

The Delaware State Police identified two suspects, Jason D. Calhum, 18, of Philadelphia and Darielle Oliver, 18, of Wilmington in connection with the Feb. 25 homicide in the Dover area.

An 18-year-old man, Shiheem Durham of Dover, was shot and killed in the area of the Premier Village Apartments. Troopers found him after responding to the parking lot between the McDonald’s and the Best Western off of Pine Cabin Road and East Lebanon Road for a report of shots fired around 2 p.m.

Troopers investigated and identified Jason Calhum as the shooter and Darielle Oliver as a co-conspirator. Calhum was taken into custody in Philadelphia April 23. He is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia pending extradition. Upon his extradition back to Delaware, he will be charged with murder first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and conspiracy first degree.

Darielle Oliver turned herself in at Troop 2 where she was charged with conspiracy first degree (felony) May 4. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate for possible further suspect(s). Anyone with information can contact Det. D. Grassi at 302-365-8441.

New York criminal arrested in Dover

The Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals’ First State Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and related charges out of Staten Island April 29.

Officers learned that Sean Whitted, 39, was staying in a home in the 300 block of Northdown Drive. He was taken into custody at the home without incident around 12:55 p.m.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution pending extradition to New York.