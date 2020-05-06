The incident occurred in the area of Susan Beach Road.

UPDATE: The April 18 stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Laurel has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, the victims were at a residence on Susan Beach Road when a fight ensued. During the course of the fight, all four victims sustained stab wounds.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with charges forthcoming. Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo of the Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

April 18: The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was stabbed in Laurel.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, when troopers were made aware that several victims had sought assistance at the Laurel Police Department after being involved in an altercation in the area of Susan Beach Road. Four juvenile male victims appeared to be suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. One, a 16-year-old boy, sustained an apparent stab wound to his upper torso and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident remains active, with further details being released as they become available.

