As the organization prepares to restart after state restrictions begin phasing out, Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. is asking the public to use “The Better Half” of their federal economic stimulus checks to help offset funding losses due to the COVID-19 shut down and ensure staff employment needed to properly serve program participants.

Donations can be sent directly to KSI, 301 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford DE 19963, or online by visiting ksiinc.org and clicking the “Donate” button.

KSI is a not-for-profit agency providing vocational training, employment, supported employment, community integration, transportation, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties. KSI is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.