The board of directors of Artisans’ Bank elected Elizabeth D. Albano as the bank’s 12th president and CEO and a member of the board.

Albano previously held the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer of Artisans' Bank.

Mark E. Huntley, immediate past president and CEO retired effective April 30, completing almost 42 years of service in both regional and community banking and more than six years of service with Artisans’ Bank.

“Beth is a strong leader with a deep understanding of all aspects of community banking,” said Huntley. “I am confident that she will lead Artisans’ Bank and its employees to a bright future.”

Albano has been employed by Artisans’ Bank for 29 years, serving in various positions with increasing levels of responsibility. Beginning as a management trainee within the audit department, her career transitioned to the finance division where she progressed through various roles including controller and chief financial officer, making key contributions to the institution in the areas of strategic planning, core data and accounting systems integration, administrative cost control and staff development. In 2017, Albano was promoted to executive vice president of the bank. She worked closely with Huntley and the senior management team to develop policy and ensure effective internal processes. As CFO, she was responsible for the management of the bank’s finance division, strategic plan and budget, key regulatory affairs, external financial statement and control audits and tax accounting relationships.

“I am honored to become the 12th President and CEO in Artisans’ Bank’s 159 year history,” said Albano. “I am humbled by the confidence and trust the board has placed in me and look forward to continuing the critical community bank mission of Artisans’ for years to come. I thank Mark for his leadership, mentorship and partnership over the past six years. I am confident as the bank moves forward that we will continue to serve our customers and communities with excellence thanks to the great team of Artisans’ associates.”

Albano is currently chairman of the Delaware Bankers Association’s board of directors, which she joined in May 2015. Additionally, she serves on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s member advisory board and the President’s Advisory Council of Mount Saint Mary’s University. Albano holds a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She enjoys serving local community organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, the Food Bank of Delaware and Ursuline Academy. She is a lifelong resident of Wilmington, where she resides with her husband, Joe, and their two daughters.