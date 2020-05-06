Delaware Hospice will host “Bending in the Storm: Caring for Yourself During the Pandemic,” a virtual Lunch Bunch presentation by Judy Pierson, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 8 online at bit.ly/2L13MqV.

Almost half of adults polled reported their mental health has been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Calls to a mental health crisis line have increased by 900% since this time last year. Social isolation and job loss particularly increase the challenges to maintaining emotional well-being, and social isolation and loss take an even greater toll on seniors. Anxiety, depression, insomnia, obsessive or compulsive behaviors, vivid dreams, increased alcohol and food consumption and things feeling "unreal" are common reactions to the pandemic. The presentation will explore these common reactions and more importantly provide suggestions and resources for addressing them.

For more, call 800-838-9800 or visit delawarehospice.org.