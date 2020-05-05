The Hale-Byrnes House in Newark will host the next installment of the “This Place Matters” series, "The Hollanders Have Built a Fortress with Four Bastions: A Summary of Archaeological Investigations at Fort Casimir/New Amstel, City of New Castle” from 2 to 3 p.m. May 17, via Zoom.

Archaeologists have searched for Fort Casimir for more than three decades. The illustrated lecture summarizes the earlier studies and presents the new discoveries from the 2019 investigations.

Presenter Wade Catts, president of South River Heritage Consulting, is a registered professional archaeologist with nearly four decades of experience working in the Delaware River Valley on historical archaeological sites.

To register, visit bit.ly/3djZlne; after registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information on joining the webinar.

For more, visit halebyrnes.org.