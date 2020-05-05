The Hale-Byrnes House in Newark will host the American Revolution Round Table of Northern Delaware presentation “Thunder on the Delaware: The Battle of Wilmington” with speaker Bill Knightly from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 16 via Zoom.

The graphic presentation is a descriptive summary based on the film documentary of the same name, scheduled for release in June. It details the two-day naval clash in May 1776 between Royal Navy frigates and the Pennsylvania State Navy. The engagement took place just off Wilmington, at the mouth of the Christina river.

To register, visit bit.ly/2L0AXe9; after registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information on joining the webinar.

For more, visit halebyrnes.org.