22-year-old Isiah R. Church, of New Castle, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a New Castle man in connection with a commercial burglary in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, when troopers were dispatched to OA Newton, at 16356 Sussex Highway in Bridgeville, for an alarm. The front window had been broken and an undisclosed amount of cash and two TV/computer monitors had been stolen.

Shortly after the incident, an attempted burglary was reported at the Wawa in Delmar. The Delmar Police Department made contact with the operator of a vehicle in the parking lot, 22-year-old Isiah R. Church. When state police arrived and approached Church, he took off on foot but was subsequently taken into custody. According to police, the two TV/computer monitors taken from OA Newton were inside the vehicle.

Church was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, theft under $1,500, criminal mischief and failure to obey an emergency order. He was later released on his own recognizance.