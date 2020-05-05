The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is launching new, telephone-based support groups to help families with the challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease being compounded with the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups can help individuals address issues such as not being able to see their loved one in a long-term care setting and added family tensions.

“COVID-19 continues to add stress to the already stressful task of being a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia,” said AFA President and CEO Charles Fuschillo Jr. “Support groups are an excellent way to relieve harmful stress that can contribute to burnout or other health problems for the caregiver. “These new support groups will give family caregivers a safe, confidential outlet to voice their concerns and feelings, connect with others who are going through the same experience and learn constructive ways to cope.”

Groups are free and led by AFA’s licensed social workers.

“Support Group for Family Members Whose Loved Ones Reside in a Care Setting During COVID-19” takes place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning May 6.

“Family Interactions in the Time of COVID-19: How to Resolve Conflicts and Stressors” takes place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays beginning May 8.

Anyone interested in joining can register by calling AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.

Individuals who have questions about caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease during the COVID-19 pandemic, or who need support but are unable to participate in the groups, can contact AFA’s Helpline, which is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care and open seven days a week. Connect with the Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or through web chat at alzfdn.org and clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right hand corner of the page. The web chat system can serve people in more than 90 different languages.