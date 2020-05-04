The Milton Arts Guild will host the online “Creating Paper Flowers” workshop with Lynda Rae Gannon from 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 15 via Zoom.

Gannon will guide participants through the ins and outs of crafting these paper blooms with a Zoom session, putting old gift wrap, gift bags, card stock or plain paper to use.

Participants will need at least five sheets of paper, scissors, cello tape, pencils, glue — preferably hot glue, regular tacky glue or paste, but tape will work — something to trace a 3- to 4-inch circle and something firm to make a stem — wooden skewers, stiff wire, stem from an artificial flower or and old coat hanger.

Cost is $8.

For registration and more, visit miltonartsguild.org.