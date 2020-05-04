Sussex Wednesday, southern NCC Thursday.

Tonight, focus on northern New Castle County.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is hosting a virtual town hall today at 6 p.m. with stakeholder groups and members of the public to collect public feedback that will inform Delaware’s recovery.

Link for the live stream will be on our Facebook pages.

Submit questions and feedback ahead of time on Facebook. Please note your name and town in the comments section. https://www.facebook.com/LtGovernorDE

Watch:

Learn more and submit feedback online: de.gov/economy



