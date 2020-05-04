32-year-old Joel Weche, of Milford, charged

A Milford man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a home.

The Milford Police Department alleges that 32-year-old Joel Weche committed reckless endangerment when fired multiple gunshots into a residence the evening of April 10. He was wanted on a similar charge by state police.

Weche was apprehended at a residence off Beaver Dam Road in Ellendale on Monday, April 27, by the U.S. Marshals' First State Fugitive Task Force. A search warrant was executed at the home and police found about 172 doses of suspected heroin in Weche's bedroom.

Related to the April 10 incident, Weche was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, four counts of first-degree reckless endangering, aggravated menacing, criminal mischief less than $5,000 and criminal mischief less than $1,000. The search warrant yielded charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Weche faces additional charges from Delaware State Police.

He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of a $214,500 cash-only bail.