24-year-old Gideon F. Sisk IV arrested again

Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man on felony charges for the second time in a little over two weeks.

The incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Friday, May 1, when troopers were dispatched to the area of 30000 Whaleys Way, in Laurel, for a report of a someone threatening people with a rifle. A 17-year-old female victim advised that her dog was in the driveway and began to bark. When she went to investigate, she discovered 24-year-old Gideon F. Sisk IV talking to the dog. She told him to leave her property and began to walk inside when the dog began barking again. When she turned around, she saw Sisk walking down her driveway, placing a bag on the ground and then returning to the end of the driveway. Sisk then retrieved what appeared to be a long black gun.

The victim ran into her residence and called 911 and a friend for help. Sisk left the area on foot. Once her friend arrived, the victim left the residence in a vehicle, traveling on Whaleys Way toward Adams Road. They saw Sisk walking on the road, holding the weapon. As they approached, he began to fidget around his waistband, and the victim feared he was going to pull out another gun. He then began to manipulate the long gun he was holding and the victim feared he was going to point it at them. They were able to drive away uninjured.

While troopers were en route to the initial incident, they received another 911 call about a man, later identified as Sisk, running down the road and into the woods with a shotgun in the area of Adams Road.

A search of the area was conducted and Sisk was located walking through the tree line, toward a residence on Samuel Hill Road. He was taken into custody without incident. The weapon, a 760 Pump Master Classis pump-action BB gun, was discovered in front of a bush on the property where Sisk was arrested.

Sisk was charged with two counts of felony aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,101 secure bond.

Sisk was also arrested on April 15 on charges of felony aggravated menacing.