Jasmine is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Some dogs are luckier than others.

Spunky senior Jasmine should be enjoying a relaxing retirement in a comfortable home. Instead, she finds herself living at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Jasmine is house broken, has excellent manners, adores people and walks well on a leash. Her favorite activities are going on car rides, snoozing in her bed and taking leisurely strolls. Jasmine is currently taking a respite in a foster home, but she is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.

Jasmine’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor. To meet her, email Lauren Campbell at lcampbell@bvspca.org.