The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of North Harrison Street, from Delaware to Pennsylvania avenues, Wilmington, from 7 a.m. May 4 to 5 p.m. May 7, for the replacement of the roadway surface with concrete, to eliminate deterioration of the road.

Motorists approaching the intersection of Delaware Avenue and North Harrison Street on North Harrison Street will be directed to turn right onto Delaware Avenue and continue north and turn left onto Broom Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Motorists traveling southbound on Delaware Avenue towards North Harrison Street will be directed to turn right onto Broom Street to reach Pennsylvania Avenue. Northbound traffic movements on Delaware Avenue will not be affected.

Detour signage will be posted.