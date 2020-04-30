AT&T and the AT&T Foundation recently made donations to two local nonprofit organizations.

The AT&T Foundation provided an $18,000 grant to the Ministry of Caring in Wilmington to help them purchase food, takeout containers and personal protective gear for staff and volunteers managing the Emmanuel Dining Room hunger relief program, which provides meals to the underserved in Wilmington.

AT&T made a $10,000 contribution to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware, headquartered in Wilmington, which is providing childcare services for essential personnel during the COVID-19 crisis at clubs at Clarence Fraim in Wilmington, Greater Newark, Greater Dover, Greater Milford, Western Sussex at Seaford and Oak Orchard.

“One of AT&T’s core values is to ‘Be There’ when people need us,” said Denis Dunn, president, AT&T-Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. “Now more than ever, Delaware’s most vulnerable residents and front line, essential workers — and the organizations that support them — need help.”

The contributions are part of a nationwide commitment by AT&T to provide needed support for first responders, medical personnel and others impacted by COVID-19. The effort kicked off with a $1.5 million contribution to World Central Kitchen. AT&T is also supporting Feeding America, the Salvation Army and Team Rubicon. AT&T will also collaborate with additional local organizations in communities most impacted by the pandemic.

For more, visit about.att.com/pages/covid-19.html.