The apology Luigi's Pizza's owner wrote after an employee used a slur

Below is a transcript of Luigi's Pizza owner Jeremy Crompton's apology issued on his restaurant's Facebook page on Monday, April 27. Employee and brother, Matt Crompton, wrote, a slur-filled post on his personal Facebook account about not wanting to wear a mask to work.

"Today has clearly been an eventful day! I believe we were trending on Facebook for awhile there, too. I've just spent the last two hours going over ALL the activity that my brother managed to generate today, and BOY the P.R. guy has his work cut out for him. So why don't we start with the obvious?

You are not a retard because you are cautious. You are not stupid to look to our leaders in a time of crisis. Matt used words today that don't reflect the core values of this pizzeria OR the family I am raising, and I made sure he knew how my wife and I felt. I am the father of a special needs kid, and Michelle has dedicated her life to helping kids on the spectrum. That includes teaching some, and that is no easy feat! We have been cooking for many of you for almost 10 years, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I love our community, our customers and our other local businesses.

As far as masks go, food prep workers are NOT required to wear them. The reason is pretty straight forward, too. Since none fit well, they always need constant adjusting. The mask, by its nature is automatically contaminated and the risk of cross contamination goes through the roof. This is why we are not required to wear masks already.

I realize that there are some of you that won't come back over this, and that is a shame. However, the truth is always better. Matt was harsh and insulting, but he wasn't lying. It seems like the most anger was over his choice of words, not so much the content. There are strong opinions on both sides of this issue, and I personally enjoy the back and forth of debate. Matt clearly does not, lol. Either way, thank you all for your time, I do hope this helped answer any questions that were floating around out there. Feel free to tell me what you think! I only use Facebook at night now, so I'll go over ALL the responses tomorrow night after work."