On April 27 at 3:45 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Letitia Drive in the community of Stenning Woods for the report of a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple vehicles had been entered and a variety of items had been stolen.

As officers searched the area, they saw a silver PT Cruiser attempting to leave the area. An officer on foot attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up and the officer had to jump out of the way.

As the officers searched for the PT Cruiser, they saw fresh tire marks going through a grassy area between two houses. Officers followed the tracks and found the PT Cruiser abandoned in the trees by a retention pond.

Officers then stopped a man who was walking through the neighborhood wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants. He was identified as one of the suspects who had been in the PT Cruiser.

The man, Jason Haith, 21, of Dover, was taken into custody.

Officers obtained surveillance video that showed Haith and a second man entering unlocked vehicles on Letitia Drive. The second man was wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark-colored pants.

A short time later, officers stopped Kyree Custis, 29, of Smyrna attempting to cross Limestone Road on foot. Custis was wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark-colored pants. He was taken into custody and identified as the driver of the PT Cruiser.

Search warrants were executed on the vehicle, and stolen items were recovered.

Haith was charged with five felony counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of misdemeanor theft, one felony count of second-degree conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of failure to obey the emergency order to stay at home. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $16,500 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.

Custis was charged with one felony count of reckless endangering, one felony count of disregarding a police officer's signal, one felony count of second-degree conspiracy, one misdemeanor count of criminal impersonation, four felony counts of third-degree burglary, four misdemeanor counts of theft and one misdemeanor count of failure to obey the emergency order to stay at home. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and held in lieu of $20,800 cash bail while awaiting another court appearance.

All the stolen items have been released to the victims who have claimed them except for a watch. The owner of the watch can identify it by contacting Officer Yost at (302)395-8171 or emailing Shane.Yost@newcastlede.gov or by calling the county police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.